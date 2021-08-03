Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, NH

Plymouth State Awarded $1.92 Million Federal Grant to Expand Youth Mental Health Services Throughout New Hampshire

By Plymouth State University
plymouth.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funds will also be used to focus on the state’s opioid crisis and post-pandemic behavioral health needs. In 2020, the American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) projected more than 103 million American adults and nearly 14 million children would experience a negative mental/behavioral health condition and/or develop a co-occurring substance abuse disorder due to the confounding stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has stretched into 2021, the need for mental health support has never been greater. In order to help meet that need in New Hampshire, particularly in the North Country and Lakes Region, Plymouth State University has been awarded a $1.92 million four-year grant from the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Professionals. This marks the fifth time since 2013 that PSU has received this grant, which is intended to grow the behavioral health workforce in rural and medically underserved areas.

www.plymouth.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Plymouth, NH
Government
City
Plymouth, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Counselor Education#American#Plymouth State University#Psu#Edd#Ncc#Mid State Health Center#Supervision Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy