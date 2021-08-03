Plymouth State Awarded $1.92 Million Federal Grant to Expand Youth Mental Health Services Throughout New Hampshire

The funds will also be used to focus on the state’s opioid crisis and post-pandemic behavioral health needs. In 2020, the American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) projected more than 103 million American adults and nearly 14 million children would experience a negative mental/behavioral health condition and/or develop a co-occurring substance abuse disorder due to the confounding stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has stretched into 2021, the need for mental health support has never been greater. In order to help meet that need in New Hampshire, particularly in the North Country and Lakes Region, Plymouth State University has been awarded a $1.92 million four-year grant from the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Professionals. This marks the fifth time since 2013 that PSU has received this grant, which is intended to grow the behavioral health workforce in rural and medically underserved areas.