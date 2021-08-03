Julio Jones exits Titans practice after fall
Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones landed awkwardly during a red-zone drill Monday, according to beat writer Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. The Associated Press reported Jones went up to grab a Ryan Tannehill pass in the corner of the end zone but couldn’t hold on to the ball and fell to the ground. He got up slowly, then walked gingerly to the sideline, apparently favoring his left ankle. Jones, who was traded to the Titans on Jan. 6, left the field for the training room and did not return to practice, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel was not overly concerned.www.ajc.com
