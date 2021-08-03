Cancel
Health

Is Fluoxetine Effective for Post-Stroke Depression?

 4 days ago

New analysis of AFFINITY finds no change between treatment and placebo. Fluoxetine (20 mg daily) was not effective for post-stroke depression in patients with a recent stroke, a secondary analysis of AFFINITY trial data found. Daily use of 20 mg of fluoxetine for 26 weeks did not reduce the proportion...

