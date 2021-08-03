MAJORITY LEADER LeMAHIEU CRITICAL OF DWD, GOVERNOR AFTER AUDIT
The backlog of appeals by Wisconsinites seeking unemployment benefits during the pandemic was created by “a pattern of mismanagement and failed leadership” according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg. His comments followed release of an audit by the Legislative Audit Bureau that found that the Department of Workforce Development failed to comply with federal Unemployment Insurance regulations.wxerfm.com
