Buy Las Vegas Sands Stock For Long-Term Gains
The shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) have lost 20% in value since the announcement of the sale of its Vegas property in March. The re-introduction of restriction measures in Guangdong are weighing on the stock as the company now remains highly dependent on its Macau business. In 2019, LVS’ Macau properties contributed $8.8 billion of $13.7 billion in total revenues and $3 billion of $5.2 billion in total EBITDA. Thus, the trajectory of Macau’s gaming business remains key to long-term gains in Las Vegas Sands.www.forbes.com
