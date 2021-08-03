Ike's Love & Sandwiches Signs Lease in Denver

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has signed a lease for its first location in the Denver area, marking the brand’s entry into the state of Colorado. Father-daughter franchise duo Blair and Camille Woodfield of Woodfield Squared, LLC signed a multi-unit franchise deal in 2020 to bring five units to the greater Denver area. The franchisees have identified the Central Park neighborhood of Denver as the ideal site for the first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches restaurant and are preparing to open its doors by the end of summer 2021.