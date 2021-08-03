Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Ike's Love & Sandwiches Signs Lease in Denver

QSR magazine
 4 days ago

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has signed a lease for its first location in the Denver area, marking the brand’s entry into the state of Colorado. Father-daughter franchise duo Blair and Camille Woodfield of Woodfield Squared, LLC signed a multi-unit franchise deal in 2020 to bring five units to the greater Denver area. The franchisees have identified the Central Park neighborhood of Denver as the ideal site for the first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches restaurant and are preparing to open its doors by the end of summer 2021.

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
State
Utah State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Downtown Denver#San Francisco#Food Drink#Llc#Ike S Love Sandwiches#Woodfields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy