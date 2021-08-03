Drunken fight in Queens leads to deadly shooting: NYPD

The doorway to the fifth-floor apartment on 54th St. in the Rockaways where a 39-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 2. Brittany Kriegstein/New York Daily News

A man was fatally shot after he showed up drunk at his girlfriend’s Far Rockaway apartment and assaulted her, police said Tuesday.

The woman was with her adult son and others in the apartment, and police said they believe the victim, 32, was killed by someone who either came to the woman’s defense or who had gotten involved in the couple’s argument.

The violence erupted just past 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Ocean Bay Apartments on Beach 54th St. near Beach Channel Drive, authorities said.

The wounded man was rushed to Jamaica Medical Center with a gunshot to his upper body, and died at the hospital, police said.

Neighbors said the woman lived in the apartment with two sons, who appeared to be teenagers, and that they kept to themselves.

“They’re quiet, so it’s strange that something even happened,” said one neighbor, who didn’t give her name. “And they have a dog, so the dog was making noise, it barked.

“It never really barked before, so I’m like, ‘What’s going on over there?’ But I didn’t really pay it no mind. It’s a dog, it’s supposed to bark.”

The neighbor said she peeked out of her door in time to see first responders take the victim from the apartment.

“He was moving around. I only saw his legs,” she said. “I didn’t see any blood.”

Another neighbor said she heard no commotion — and never heard the fatal gunshot.

“That’s crazy, oh my God,” she said. “That is so sad.... We didn’t hear anything. The cops woke me up. That’s how I figured out anything.”

With John Annese