Not as if they weren’t before, but the Buffalo Bills are now financially all-in on quarterback Josh Allen after striking a monster deal on an extension. When the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen out of Wyoming, the perception was he would be a franchise quarterback; it turns out, he is all that and much more. As such, he is being rewarded with a contract extension and a massive one at that. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Allen would be signed to a six-year extension worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed.