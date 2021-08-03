Police investigate fatal Monday night shooting in Allentown

The block of East Fairmont Street where a fatal shooting occurred Monday night. Stephanie Sigafoos/The Morning Call

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Allentown on Monday night.

Capt. Alicia Conjour said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street, a neighborhood of modest brick homes on the city’s east side.

In a statement, Conjour said the victim was an adult man and that detectives from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office had joined the investigation, along with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Laura Vito, who lives on the block, said she was preparing lunch for work the next day when she heard what she thought were fireworks, a common occurrence residents frequently complain about.

Vito heard someone yell ‘Call 911″ and saw a man in the street. She grabbed her phone to call for help and ran to the man’s side.

He was covered in blood but moving, she said. Vito told him to hang on because help was coming.

As police arrived, the man seemed to be trying to speak, but then took his last breath, she said.

“Why do people not care about human life,” Vito said, choking up.

Later, a group of people Vito assumed to be family members arrived. She could hear a woman wailing ‘Not my son, he’s not dead.’

“I thought about walking down to the corner to tell his mom he wasn’t alone when he died,” Vito said. “But I thought in that moment it wasn’t the right time. I want her to know he was with someone. I would not want to think about my child dying alone in the street.”

Barbara Hamilton, who lives across the street from Vito, said she and her husband heard four to five shots — her husband immediately recognized it was gunfire, not fireworks, she said — and went out to find three people in the street in front of her house. One, on a dirt bike, pedaled away, and the others ran, she said.

Hamilton said she joined Vito beside the victim and prayed as Vito talked to him.

“Laura was amazing,” she said. “She was talking to him the entire time and you could tell he wasn’t going to make it.”

Hamilton and other residents said they were stunned that violence erupted in a neighborhood they have always known as a quiet place.

“It’s a great neighborhood and we’ve lived here for seven years,” resident Vera Shade said. “It’s scary to see this. I said afterwards we need to move, but if it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.”

Hamilton said she and her husband have lived in their house for 15 years.

“It’'s a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful community,” she said.

Even so, no neighborhood is immune to violence. By 9 a.m., 12 hours after the shooting, Allentown anti-violence activist Jeani Garcia was at the scene, urging police and community leaders to establish more effective public safety measures.

“We have to show were about public safety and not just reacting to [violence],” said Garcia, whose son, Kareem, was shot dead in her Allentown home in 2012.

“It’s trauma for me all over again every time I see a mother lose her child, every time I see a child laying in the street covered in blood,” she said. “We have to do more. I’m here because were going to unite, we have to unite. We should be meeting for prevention, not aftermath.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski contributed to this story.