A Carroll man accused of drug trafficking for the second time this year has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, 56-year-old Michael O’Hara Sherrod was sentenced Tuesday on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class C felony. The charge stems from a March 21 arrest by the Carroll Police Department on an outstanding warrant from a separate drug-related incident. When he was taken into custody, authorities located 18.5 grams of methamphetamine in individually wrapped baggies and seven pills of a schedule IV-controlled substance on his person. In exchange for his guilty plea, habitual offender sentencing enhancements were withdrawn. He was ordered Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison with the term running concurrent to a 10-year sentence handed down July 16 from a separate drug trafficking charge. An associated $1,370 fine was also suspended in the order.