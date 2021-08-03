Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The best Olympic gymnastic beauty trends: From Sunisa Lee’s braided bun to Lu Yufei’s red lip

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIllW_0bGDvWd000
(Danny Lawson/PA)

As gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games wrap up, it’s a chance to look back on an explosive week and a half for the sport.

Headlines were made as Simone Biles pulled out of three of four individual finals due to mental health reasons, German athletes broke from tradition by wearing unitards to protest the sexualisation of the sport, and Sunisa Lee became the first Hmong American not only to win gold, but to compete at an Olympic Games at all.

And this year, as well as making sure they nail the uneven bars and pommel horse, female gymnasts had to worry about something else as well: their beauty looks. Due to Covid-related restrictions, most competitors had to take on the extra burden of doing it themselves – with more pressure placed on female competitors, who are traditionally expected to have impeccable hair and make-up while competing in the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOQZ1_0bGDvWd000
USA’s Simone Biles announced she would be competing in the beam final (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Simone Biles will return to the Ariake Gymnastic Centre for the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. In a Q&A on Instagram Live ahead of the Olympics, Biles was asked if they had to do their own hair and make-up. The 24-year-old replied: “Yes we do. So if we’re looking busted mind your business LOL.”

The sport has long come under fire with allegations of sexism – in contrast to the male competitors, female gymnasts are expected to wear make-up, don much skimpier uniforms and do their floor routines to music.

Former international gymnast Georgia Cervin told CNN: “When the sport was developed for women, they adapted the men’s sport to make it ‘appropriate’ for women. Women were expected to do soft, rhythmic, flowing, graceful movements that emphasised beauty and flexibility. This is why they perform to music, and the men don’t. Men’s floor routines were expected to emphasise strength instead.”

With all of this riding on their shoulders, the gymnasts have achieved some truly spectacular feats of athleticism – including Lee pulling off ‘the Nabieva’ on the uneven bars, one of the hardest and most impressive manoeuvres in gymnastics.

They did all this, while also serving up some impeccable beauty looks:

Jordan Chiles’ Afro-puff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpntA_0bGDvWd000
(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

USA’s Jordan Chiles made her international debut in Tokyo, and told Allure: “Some people use their leotards as a statement, but I use my hair as a statement.”

Sunisa Lee’s braided bun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsVoA_0bGDvWd000
USA’s Sunisa Lee during the Women’s Uneven Bars Final (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to People Chiles was the resident hair expert for Team USA and likely helped Lee with her braided bun.

Lu Yufei’s red lip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7j8m_0bGDvWd000
(Mike Egerton/PA)

China’s Lu Yufei might not have clinched a medal this Olympics, but bonus points have to go to her matching red leotard, lip and scrunchie.

The Gadirova twins’ slicked back buns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49I75p_0bGDvWd000
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova (right) and Jennifer Gadirova (Danny Lawson/PA)

Team GB’s Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova kept things simple and sleek with slicked back, high buns.

Uche Eke’s green tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001oMd_0bGDvWd000
(Mike Egerton/PA)

While female gymnasts’ beauty looks are highly scrutinised and they face more pressure to be perfect, we still have to shout out Nigerian competitor Uche Eke’s green tips to match his uniform.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Jordan Chiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnasts#German#Hmong American#Covid#Q A#Instagram Live#Cnn#Nabieva#Afro#Allure#People Chiles#Team Usa#Team Gb#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
GymnasticsTODAY.com

46-year-old gymnast competes in 8th Olympics, proves age is just a number

Like all of her fellow Olympic female gymnasts competing in Tokyo, Oksana Chusovitina is tiny, impossibly agile and explosively fast. What makes people do a double-take is her age. At 46, Chusovitina is the oldest Olympic gymnast in history, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marking the eighth time she's competing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles Was Adopted by Her Biological Grandparents When She Was a Child

Now that the competition is largely over for gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics, many are looking at the legacy Simone Biles is leaving behind. After proving herself to be the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone stepped away from much of the competition in Tokyo before returning to win the bronze medal on the balance beam, the last event of the competition. Simone's strength throughout this has been extraordinary, and many are wondering who raised her.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'She's gonna be okay.' Simone Biles's birth mother says her daughter will land on her feet after the Olympic gymnast announced she was pulling out of the team final 'to focus on her mental health'

Simone Biles's biological mother has just four words to tell the world about her emotionally troubled superstar daughter. 'She's gonna be OK.'. Shanon Biles had those encouraging words after the seven-time Olympic-medalist shockingly pulled out of the US team gymnast event in Tokyo. But she declined to comment further as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy