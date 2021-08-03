Cancel
Stocks end mixed after starting August off on a choppy note

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
Cover picture for the article(AP) — Stocks gave back some of their recent gains Monday after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street led the major indexes to a mixed finish. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the final hour of trading after holding a slight gain for much of the afternoon. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss, though it ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. It remains within 0.8% of the all-time high it set a week ago.

