Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PCC Community Markets Teams With UW Husky Athletics

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Northwest grocery cooperative PCC Community Markets (PCC) has become a partner of the University of Washington (UW) Husky Athletics for the 2021-22 season. The goal of the collaboration is to connect co-op members and Husky fans through such activations as a PCC presence at Husky game days and in-store promotions. This partnership marks the first time in PCC’s nearly 70-year history that it has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of the co-op across the Puget Sound area while celebrating student athletes and their fans.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Pcc Community Markets#Uw Husky Athletics#Pacific Northwest#Husky#Uw Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

LHU athletic teams excel academically

LOCK HAVEN, PA – During the 2020-21 academic year, the Bald Eagles posted high marks in the classroom as 12 different teams achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Bald Eagles were led by the men’s cross country team, which posted the highest team GPA for The Haven at 3.618 and placed second among all men’s PSAC cross country teams.
Buchanan, MINiles Daily Star

Buchanan Community Schools honored for work on athletic fields

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pioneer Athletics recently announced that Buchanan Community Schools has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Fields of Excellence Award. As a winner, Buchanan Community Schools will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field. Pioneer may also use the picture of Buchanan Community Schools’ winning field in their upcoming publications and annual calendar.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State athletes, teams earn academic honors

OSWEGO — Numerous Oswego State athletes and a few teams earned academic honors from numerous conferences or associations. The SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll featured 148 student-athletes from Oswego State with a GPA of 3.3 or higher. The list included several local natives: Ben Geiger (Oswego, baseball), Chris Sugar (Oswego, golf), Mattie Wallace (Oswego, women’s tennis), Katie Fierro (Oswego, women’s lacrosse), Anthony Salerno (Fulton, men’s tennis), and Robert Salerno (Fulton, men’s tennis).
WWEhumboldtsports.com

ATHLETE AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Youth wrestler, Legion team honored

By Ray Hamill — A local youth wrestler got some national recognition recently and that makes him Humboldt Sports Athlete of the Week, sponsored by College of the Redwoods Athletics. Southern Humboldt native Aidan Ayers is just 13 years old but appears to have a bright future ahead of him...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Put 3 on All-Pac-12 First Team; 8 Draw Accolades

The University of Washington placed offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Cade Otton and cornerback Trent McDuffie on the first unit of the preseason All-Pac-12 team, and eight Huskies altogether received some sort of recognition. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland and 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton were returning first-team all-conference players from 2020....
Sportskciiradio.com

Huskie Softball Has Five on 1st Team, 10 Total in All SEISC Selections

The Highland softball team didn’t get cheated when it comes to postseason recognition, as the Southeast Iowa Super Conference recently released all conference teams and 10 Huskies were on the list. They had the most first team picks in the division with five players making the cut including unanimous selection...
Colby, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Colby Community College athletes earn academic honors

COLBY — Colby Community College had a strong showing in the National Junior College Athletic Association's 2020-21 All-Academic Awards that recognize student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classrooms. Forty-three Trojans made the list, and six of the eight teams recognized finished in the top 20 nationally. "I...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Ranking the UW Huskies’ football roster ahead of fall camp: Nos. 50-41

At Pac-12 football media day last week, Jimmy Lake was asked what stood out most about his team after exiting the spring. “We have a bunch of returners, as you guys know. We have depth at every single position,” said Washington’s second-year coach, wearing a bright purple polo shirt and a giddy grin. “The competition is going to make the cream rise to the top. So I’m most excited about that going into our training camp in August.”
Sportstimebusinessnews.com

How to Build Connection between Team Coach and the Athletes

Many sports team today are reshuffling their organizations just to compete effectively with other teams in their leagues. Somehow one of the moves by managements in this situation is to replace the coach, as they think that great coaches make great teams. Well, in a sense they are not wrong...
SportsPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Former UW athletes to compete in Tokyo

A pair of former University of Wyoming student-athletes are about to compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Olympics in Tokyo. Mason Finley will represent the United States in the discus throw and Nathan Sobey will represent Australia in men’s basketball. Finley will compete on Thursday, July 29, at...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Athlon Names 3 Huskies to its All-America Team

The preseason rewards keep coming nonstop for the University of Washington football team, with Athlon Sports placing Jaxson Kirkland, Cade Otton and Trent McDuffie on different units of its All-America team. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Kirkland filled one of the offensive-tackle spots on Athlon's second team while Otton and McDuffie earned...
Oregon StateSeattle Times

UW Huskies chosen to finish second behind rival Oregon in Pac-12 North

The Washington Huskies have been chosen to finish second behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North in the upcoming 2021 football season, the conference announced Tuesday morning. UW received 189 points and a total of two first-place votes, with the Ducks garnering the other 38. Oregon (238 points) was also...
SportsPosted by
97.5 WAMZ

Two Kentucky Athletes Win Gold For Team USA

Two University of Kentucky athletes were the among the first Americans to win gold during the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lee Kiefer made history on Sunday, July 25, by becoming the first U.S. man or woman to win an Olympic gold medal at an individual foil fencing event. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia.
High Schoolconnersvilleathletics.com

CMS Athletic Teams Start Dates

VOLLEYBALL Tryouts – August 9-11 – 4:00-5:30pm @ Spartan Arena. CROSS COUNTRY Practice Begins – August 12th – 4:00 – 5:15pm @ CHS (Next to pool) SWIMMING Practice Begins – August 12th – 4:00 – 5:30pm @ CHS Pool. ———————————————————————————————————— All Athletes must have a completed physical (After April 1,...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Harrings settles in as Huskies new athletic director

The office is still a work in progress, because the area around her office is still a work in progress. For the most part, however, new Oelwein Athletic Director Jamie Harrings has taken to her new role, which includes her role as assistant principal at the high school. “It got...
Jefferson City, TNcneagles.com

Franklin joins Carson-Newman Athletic Communications team

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Carson-Newman Associate AD for Athletic Communications and External Operations Adam Cavalier has announced the hiring of Justin Franklin as a graduate assistant for Carson-Newman's Athletic Communications team. Franklin makes his way to Mossy Creek moving north from Shorter University, where he graduated with his undergraduate degree...

Comments / 0

Community Policy