PCC Community Markets Teams With UW Husky Athletics

Pacific Northwest grocery cooperative PCC Community Markets (PCC) has become a partner of the University of Washington (UW) Husky Athletics for the 2021-22 season. The goal of the collaboration is to connect co-op members and Husky fans through such activations as a PCC presence at Husky game days and in-store promotions. This partnership marks the first time in PCC’s nearly 70-year history that it has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of the co-op across the Puget Sound area while celebrating student athletes and their fans.