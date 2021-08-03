Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate

By KEVIN FREKING, LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Monday, promising that Democrats would work with Republicans to put together amendments. GOP senators cautioned that they needed time to digest the massive bill. Formally the Infrastructure Investment and...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Sen Mitch Mcconnell#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#The White House#D Ariz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams McConnell, infrastructure package: 'A disgrace'

Former President Trump on Saturday slammed the Senate's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package just hours before the upper chamber is scheduled to vote on winding down debate, calling the bill a “disgrace” and pushing GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) to negotiate a better deal. The ex-commander in chief issued...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senate Mounts Weekend Sprint on Infrastructure Ahead of Recess

The Senate is racing to finish up its remaining work on the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package over the weekend as Democrats seek to tackle other key priorities like the budget deal in an ambitious push before the impending recess. After an unsuccessful and hours-long attempt to wrap up the infrastructure...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

AOC is right: Biden's infrastructure bill isn't a win without an expansion of the eviction ban

President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership are glowing with pride about a major infrastructure bill. It's bipartisan and therefore gets gushy praise from the Beltway press. Even voters, who don't really care about bipartisanship, care about shoring up crumbling American infrastructure, so the bill is a win in that department for Biden and the Democrats. But while Democrats hyped their still-fragile victory on moving that bill forward, another crisis threatens to steal the top headlines.
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Mitch McConnell Is Ready to Hold the Debt Ceiling Hostage (Again)

(Optional Video Accompaniment To This Post) I’m sure we all remember how much fun we had the last time the Republicans took the debt ceiling hostage. The hostage, as Mitch McConnell said at the time, was worth ransoming. (Proof, as if we needed any more, that Mitch McConnell’s politics are sociopathic in the sense that he truly doesn’t give a fck about any American who doesn’t give him money.) Well, it appears that the kidnappers are throwing up the ladders against the side of the house again. From CNN:
Presidential ElectionDerrick

Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats will huddle with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot. The meeting between Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader...
POTUSWashington Times

Trump: GOP support for $1.2T infrastructure deal gives Democrats a ‘big win’

Former President Donald Trump ratcheted up the pressure Friday on Senate Republicans to oppose President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, arguing its passage would be a “big win” for Democrats. Mr. Trump, who many still view as the leader of the Republican Party, urged lawmakers to oppose the deal because...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden's $1trillion infrastructure plan FINALLY clears Senate hurdle: 17 Republicans including Mitch McConnell join Democrats to let package with $550billion in new spending advance

The Senate on Wednesday voted to take up one of President Biden's key national spending priorities, as 17 Republicans jointed with Democrats to vote to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Among those voting to cut off debate and proceed to the bill were Republicans who helped hammer out the...
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again, Calls Infrastructure 'Gift' to Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has again lampooned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill works its way through the Senate. Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington shared a statement via Twitter on Saturday that reiterated the former president's opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy