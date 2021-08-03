Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Testimony to JAC: In-state meat industry growing but has more to do

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERTON — Wyoming’s meat processing industry is growing, a development Central Wyoming College is watching closely. During a July 19 meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, Wyoming Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, testified about the impacts of House Bill 51, which was passed last year “authorizing a governmental program related to expanding and enhancing meat processing capabilities” in the state. The legislation created a meat processing expansion grant program with a $2 million allocation, according to Boner — but about $6 million in requests have been received.

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Government
Riverton, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Central Wyoming College#Meat Processing#Jac#Wyoming Legislature#House#Cwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy