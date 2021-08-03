Testimony to JAC: In-state meat industry growing but has more to do

RIVERTON — Wyoming’s meat processing industry is growing, a development Central Wyoming College is watching closely. During a July 19 meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, Wyoming Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, testified about the impacts of House Bill 51, which was passed last year “authorizing a governmental program related to expanding and enhancing meat processing capabilities” in the state. The legislation created a meat processing expansion grant program with a $2 million allocation, according to Boner — but about $6 million in requests have been received.