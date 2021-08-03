Miami Weather: Sweltering Summer Temps Will Develop Into Stormy Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to dry conditions on Tuesday but this afternoon, it’ll be a different story.

Afternoon scattered storms will develop once again and some could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning and gusty winds will be possible.

Deep tropical moisture remains in place and a southwesterly steering flow will lead to more storms across parts of South Florida. Waterspouts will also be possible on Tuesday.

Highs climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s and spotty storms.

Wednesday the rain chance remains high as the southwesterly flow continues. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible.

Late week there is a change in our weather pattern as high pressure builds in and the winds shift more out of the Southeast. The rain chance will decrease a bit. But spotty storms will still be possible and highs will remain near normal in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

A small area of low pressure in the far Eastern Atlantic about 120 miles South of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low potential of cyclone development. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 10% chance of development and it is expected to move Northward or Northwestward before the system moves over cooler waters by Thursday.