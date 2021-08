After seven innings saw USA and Australia softball fail to plate a runner on Sunday, the Americans got the job done in extras to clinch a berth in the gold medal game. With runners on second and third while trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Amanda Chidester picked up her first hit of the day. It was a big one. Her ground ball off Australia pitcher Tarni Stepto made it into left field, allowing Ally Carda and Haylie McKlinney to score the game-winning runs on a two-run walkoff single.