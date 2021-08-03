Cancel
Tooting Broadway Market

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
If you were to casually wander down Tooting High Street you might have no idea that there are a bunch of buzzing street food spots and cocktail bars tucked inside this huge hidden indoor market. You enter through a simple alleyway that opens up into a maze of good times, loud music, cold pints, and countless couples tucked in corners on folding chairs. Whether you opt for a big £14 charcuterie board at The Tapas Room or a bowl of burrata and truffle tortelloni for £8 from Mamma Mia, the prices here tend to be very agreeable no matter which stool you decide to make your home for the evening. Plus, with all those options it’s an excellent shout for a date with someone whose full allergy profile you don’t yet know or as a last-minute option for those of us who really genuinely thought that date night was happening next week.

