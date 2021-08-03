Tampa sprinter Erriyon Knighton storms into Olympic 200m final

Tampa sprint phenom Erriyon Knighton surged past the competition Tuesday morning to finish first in his qualifying heat to reach the men's 200-meter final.

That means the 17-year-old will get a chance to run in the final Wednesday morning.

Not only is Knighton the youngest Olympic competitor from the U.S., but he's the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

The Hillsborough High senior has already made history in the 200-meter race. In June at the American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Knighton ran a 20.11, beating Usain Bolt's U18 record of 20.13, which had stood for 18 years.

Knighton also turned in the fastest time in the semifinal round of the men's 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials with a personal best time of 19.88 seconds.