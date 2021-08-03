East Windsor woman fights for life after apartment fire

A woman is fighting for her life after a fire in her East Windsor apartment Monday, police said.

The woman was pulled out of her second-floor home at Carousel Apartments, 27 Pleasant St., they said. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was stabilized, and transferred to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

She was revived twice, once in the hospital, Lt. Matt Carl said Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m., Carl said. When firefighters got into her apartment “there was a lot of smoke and they had a hard time locating her.”

Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and not a criminal act, he said.

“They believe that she fell asleep in her bed with a cigarette,” Carl said. The woman is in her mid-50s.

