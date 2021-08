Tokyo 2020 features new sports and all the traditional competitions, but swimming and gymnastics will draw much of the attention in the coming days at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA is starting to bring home some medals, and there are plenty of favorites who could add to the American haul in the swimming events. Katie Ledecky will try to beat Australian Ariarne Titmus in the women's 200-meter freestyle after falling just short in Sunday night's 400 free final. She also is the huge favorite in the women's 1,500-meter, while Team USA's Caeleb Dressel is the even-money favorite in the men's 100 free and Lilly King is the favorite in the women's 100-meter breaststroke.