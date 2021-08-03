Cancel
Here's all you need to know about skateboarding game The Ramp in 90 seconds

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been mentally categorising some games as “for my Steam Deck” recently, and I think skateboarding game The Ramp will be one of them. It’s been developed as more of a toybox than a game, with the developer Paul Schnepf focusing on the flow of the sport rather than earning points and upgrading your character. He’s very keen you should know that, so for today’s launch he's put together a trailer that explains it all in 90 seconds. It looks pretty Deck worthy to me.

