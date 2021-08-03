Improving Weather Simulations Through Increased Generality
Modern weather forecasts and climate studies rely heavily on computer simulations implementing physical models. These models need to make cohesive large-scale predictions but also include enough small-scale detail to be relevant and actionable. Given the enormous physical complexity of weather systems and the climate, realistic stochastic simulation of hydroenvironmental events in space and time, such as rainfall, is a significant challenge.eos.org
Comments / 0