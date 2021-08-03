Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino on John David Washington Netflix Thriller ‘Beckett’ That Will Open Locarno

By Nick Vivarelli
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F25Mg_0bGDsGdz00

Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino first made a splash in Locarno in 2010 when his atmospheric short “Diarchia,” starring Louis Garrel, Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher, scooped the Leopard of Tomorrow prize and went on to earn an honorable mention at Sundance. His feature debut, “ Antonia ,” was an intimate portrait of Italian poet Antonia Pozzi who, like the director, grew up in upper crust Milanese society. He’s back with “Beckett,” the English-language thriller that will open the Swiss fest toplining John David Washington as an “American tourist hunted by unknown people” amid political turbulence in Greece. It’s a Netflix Original that will drop globally on the platform on Aug. 13. Cito Filomarino spoke to Variety about his transition into directing genre fare for a global audience

It doesn’t happen often that an Italian director goes from making an art movie about a poet to a manhunt thriller with a Hollywood star. How did that happen?

I did not experience it that much as a transition. I love many things about cinema, and I love many different filmmakers and the idea of being able to tell different types of stories. When the opportunity came along to make a film about Antonia Pozzi, the poet, it resonated with me and I thought: ‘Okay what is the best angle to go about this? And came up with that very intimate portrait. In parallel to this I have always loved, let’s say, manhunt thrillers, and political thrillers before I even knew Antonia Pozzi existed. And I always dreamed that I could make my own version of that.

Then there is also the reality that some movies are more practical, more realistic to put together as first features. What I mean is I didn’t really feel the transition in my approach, my angle, my take, my taste. I apply that equally whether it’s a poet or a tourist hunted by unknown people in a foreign country.

How did you come up with the story?

I had this idea of adapting a book that was a sort of manhunt thriller into a movie, and when the book was not available the idea came along to just create a new story based on my personal specific passion for the genre. So it stems from various pieces of inspiration. From material that was literature, movies, graphic novels. The first thing I put together was a sort of Frankenstein monster of the things I wanted to put in the story. More or less what sort of general tone. The tone was the first thing I had to figure out and the general movement of the story. Then with the support of my producers [including Luca Guadagnino] I came across [screenwriter] Kevin Rice. I’d read something that he’d written that used genre in a very different way, with very tangible characters. He responded to what I wrote in that sort of draft of a story. I like the idea of our different backgrounds merging for the idea of making this genre film, with a specific angle which ended up being the angle of character.

How did you get such an amazing cast that besides Washington also includes Alicia Vikander?

First off it was crucial to have access to their representation and to these people themselves. That comes of course from the work of my producers. But I would say the most important element is the page. These actors would not have met with me if they hadn’t liked what they read.

Specifically I have to say what fun the first meeting was that I had with John David Washington. He told me: ‘I love this character.’ That’s why I also shared my first feature with him and he spent a lot of time talking to me about why he liked it, which is exclusively character. The conversation started from the work itself. I imagine the main reason John David wanted to make this movie is he liked the opportunity. We had plenty of subsequent conversations developing the character.

Why did you set the film in Greece?

I don’t want to spoil too much, but there is definitely political intrigue in the backdrop. In order for that to be in any way believable we needed the context of a country going through a difficult time, to say the least. As much as I am inspired by fiction, I also make it a very strong point to seek inspiration from the real world. While the story is completely fictional, we imagined the film to be set in the years when in Greece people were literally occupying streets and squares to protest. Then of course a manhunt film is in many ways a kind of road movie. And if you want to portray the sheer distance that is being covered, one way is to have a variety of different landscapes. I definitely wanted to find a place that was not very seen or known in international cinema. Mainland Greece is not very filmed in international cinema and it offers an immensely beautiful, very dramatic variety of landscapes from mountains and rivers to ancient cities and modern cities. It’s got so much to discover!

Talk to me about working once again with cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who is Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s regular collaborator.

“Antonia” was the first movie he shot out of Thailand, so a great friendship and collaboration continued. In this film, the point is that there is a sort of matrix that references American genre movies, let’s say. But it is contaminated, in the positive sense, by the cinema let’s say of Michael Powell, I’m thinking “49th Parallel,” of Costa Gavras, I’m thinking “Z,” or “Missing,” of Hitchcock, of course. At the same way Sayombhu comes with his baggage, with his very specific taste.

But in terms of the framing I make a point not to be too specifically inspired by cinema. I prefer to look at photography. So I collected a humungous amount of images and printed them all over my office in Athens. A fun thing Say and I did together when we were talking about prepping a scene and we needed ideas: we would just look at the wall!

How does it feel to be back in Locarno?

I have a special relationship with this festival. To put it quite simply I started existing as a filmmaker there. Therefore it was a sort of baptism. And now the idea that my first truly international film can be the opening film on the biggest screen in Europe, with thousands of people attending. It feels like a blessing, something that is very reassuring to me. It makes me feel like what I’m trying to do is coherent at least and appreciated in a context that I feel is central to cinema today.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Hitchcock
Person
John David Washington
Person
Louis Garrel
Person
Ferdinando Cito Filomarino
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Milanese#Swiss#American#Netflix Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John David Washington Says His Career Really Started After He Accepted The Idea Denzel Washington Would Always Be His Famous Father

John David Washington had quite the year in 2020, starring in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending action movie Tenet and being at the forefront of the clash movie theaters and movie studios during the pandemic. He also starred in Malcolm and Marie alongside Zendaya, in a relationship drama exclusively on Netflix. His new movie Beckett releases on Netflix on August 13, and it looks like quite the thrill ride, reminiscent of a film his father Denzel Washington might make. Being the son of one of the most renowned and successful actors of all time has its challenges and John David Washington is well aware of those. While promoting Beckett, John David Washington has revealed why his career really started after he accepted the idea Denzel Washington would always be his famous father.
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John David Washington on Playing a Broken Action Hero in ‘Beckett’

John David Washington knows how to play hurt. Before following his Oscar-winning father Denzel into the acting business, the Tenet, Ballers and BlacKkKlansman star spent his days getting knocked around the football field as running back, briefly in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams, where he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2006, and then, from 2009 to 2012 for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the short-lived United Football League. It’s an experience that Washington was able to draw on for Beckett, his new film, which opens the Locarno International Film Festival on Wednesday ahead of its global bow on...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

John David Washington Issues Rallying Cry for the ‘Survival of the Theatrical Experience’ at ‘Beckett’ Premiere

The opening night of the Locarno Film Festival was led by a pair of rousing call to arms for the theatrical experience. Early on it was rain, rather than COVID-19, which threatened to put a dampener on proceedings, as sodden conditions in the famous Piazza Grande forced the world premiere of “Beckett” indoors. However, ironically, the comments made by the Netflix film’s lead John David Washington felt even more powerful in front of a vast, crowded indoor theatre. Asked how he found playing the film’s central character, an American tourist who gets caught up in a deadly manhunt, Washington had a blunt,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Beckett’ Review: John David Washington Isn’t Your Traditional Hero in Formula-Bending Manhunt Movie

John David Washington shot “Beckett” before last summer’s “Tenet” put the actor on a short list of potential action figures. But when it comes to this considerably more modest, Greece-set manhunt movie — which kicks off the Locarno Film Festival before releasing via Netflix on Aug. 13 — it helps to look at Washington (son of Oscar winner Denzel) as a different kind of character: not your conventional Hollywood hero so much as an average guy caught up in a deadly conspiracy. Washington plays the eponymous American tourist, who’s roughly the kind of out-of-his-league everyman that Alfred Hitchcock gravitated toward in...
MoviesGreenwichTime

New Locarno Film Festival Chief Giona A. Nazzaro Talks 'Audience-Friendly' Vision

New Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who is the former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, is starting to put his stamp on the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema with a lineup comprising comedies and genre films alongside more straightforward auteur cinema, driven by a desire to make the selection “more audience friendly,” as he puts it. Nazzaro spoke to Variety about some of the choices that reflect this new course. Excerpts.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith's Action-Thriller "Fast & Loose" Heading To Netflix

Will Smith has a few major projects under his belt right now which shouldn't be much of a surprise. In the past two years, he's starred in major Blockbuster films like Bad Boys 4 Life, Aladdin, and Spies In Disguise. Plus, there's been recent conversation about whether Will Smith would return for Suicide Squad that probably won't come into fruition.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Was Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Rejected By Venice?

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, I can finally mention that the reason why Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was not at Venice, and that I wasn’t including it in my predictions all these weeks, was due to the fact that it was rejected by the Venezia selection committee.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Co-Founder of Kool & the Gang, Dies at 70

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a co-founder of soul-funk outfit Kool & the Gang, died on Saturday, his reps confirmed to Variety. He was 70. According to a press release, Thomas died “peacefully in his sleep” in New Jersey. Thomas had just performed with Kool & the Gang at their Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Bowl, which kicked off its 2021 season on July 4. Thomas was an original member of the group, in which he played alto saxophone, flute, percussion and served as the “master of ceremonies” during the band’s concerts. Thomas “was known as the quintessential cool cat in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know,’ Dies at 41

Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an accident. He was 41. Moore’s manager confirmed the news to Variety and provided a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” Carlson wrote. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand on Her New Album, Directing Again and the Only Time She Smoked Pot

It’s 3 p.m. on a beautiful Southern California day and Barbra Streisand is in bed. “I’m still in my nightie,” she says. “I love being in my bed.” Of course, her dogs — Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett — are by her side. “They take their naps in my bed,” Streisand tells me on today’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. Leave it to Streisand to work from her boudoir. She’s promoting her new album, “Release Me 2,” a collection of 10 recordings from the EGOT winner’s vault that have never been released. On the recording that debuts Aug. 6, she...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Anti-Vaccine Radio Host Encourages Friends to Get Vaccinated Before Dying From COVID-19 Complications

Dick Farrel, a right-wing Floridian radio host, has died of complications from COVID-19, according to local news station WPTV. Farrel was vocal about his opposition to vaccination and general skepticism about the severity of the pandemic. On July 1, he made a Facebook post claiming to personally know two people in critical condition with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. On July 7, he called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power tripping lying freak.” These posts were among several others of the same sentiment, including at least one removed by Facebook for including misinformation, according to The Hill.  Radio veteran Dick Farrel has passed. pic.twitter.com/dxxPcKSQHA —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy