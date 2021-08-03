Wine Glasses Need Not Be Complicated—Here’s the Lowdown

Some foods were just meant to go together, like peanut butter and jelly, and bacon and eggs. Other food items have absolutely no business being together, such as oranges and cheese, and let's just leave that one there. (Feel free to use your imagination, though.) Then there are foods you might never expect to complement one another, but just so happen to get along quite beautifully. A few examples of harmonious relationships include ham and pineapple, red pepper flakes and chocolate chip cookies, and, last but not least, coffee and cola.