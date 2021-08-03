Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Use Facebook a Lot? You're More Likely to Be Unvaccinated

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gfVL_0bGDrWUA00

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans who get their COVID-19 news and information solely from Facebook have much lower vaccination rates than the general population.

That's the takeaway from a new survey of nearly 20,700 people across the United States. The researchers asked them in June which of six sources they use for COVID-19 news and info. The six included: Facebook, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the Biden administration and Newsmax.

Facebook emerged as a major information source, comparable with CNN or Fox News.

"Our findings do not necessarily mean that social media use causes misperceptions or vaccine skepticism," said study co-author Katherine Ognyanova, assistant professor of communication at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "But it does tell us there is a large group of vaccine skeptics who disproportionately rely on Facebook for health information."

Of the 31% who said they use Facebook, about half said it was their sole source of pandemic information.

Of those who rely on Facebook for news about the coronavirus, 61% said they were vaccinated, compared to 71% of respondents who said they didn't use Facebook. Meanwhile, 68% of the eligible U.S. population has had at least one COVID-19 shot (49.6% are fully vaccinated).

Only respondents who got COVID-19 information from the conservative Newsmax website had higher vaccine resistance and lower vaccination rates than Facebook users.

People who got pandemic information exclusively on Facebook were also more likely (22%) to believe at least one false claim about COVID-19, compared with 21% of those who relied on Newsmax or Fox News, and 7% of those who looked at multiple sources of information, the findings showed.

In all, 37% of respondents who said they got their pandemic information exclusively through Facebook in the 24 hours before the survey reported trusting the media "some" or "a lot" compared to 47% for everyone else.

Those who rely exclusively on Facebook may be people who simply don't trust the media or political institutions to tell them the truth, Ognyanova said.

"But it's possible their attitudes are exacerbated by the content they encounter on online platforms," she added in a news release.

The study was produced by the COVID States Project, a coalition of researchers from four universities: Rutgers-New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern.

The findings were recently published on the preprint server OSFPreprints and have not been peer-reviewed.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 facts and myths.

SOURCE: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, news release, July 29, 2021

Comments / 310

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Healthday News#Americans#Cnn#Fox News#Msnbc#Newsmax#The Covid States Project#Northeastern#Harvard#Northwestern#Osfpreprints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

Some of corporate America are drawing hard lines on Covid-19 vaccination when workers return to the office — led this week by Big Tech. Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Public HealthKansas City Star

Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Unvaccinated People Need to Bear the Burden

When you go to the airport, you see two kinds of security rules. Some apply equally to everyone; no one can carry weapons through the TSA checkpoint. But other protocols divide passengers into categories according to how much of a threat the government thinks they pose. If you submit to heightened scrutiny in advance, TSA PreCheck lets you go through security without taking off your shoes; a no-fly list keeps certain people off the plane entirely. Not everyone poses an equal threat. Rifling through the bags of every business traveler and patting down every preschooler and octogenarian would waste the TSA’s time and needlessly burden many passengers.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Comments / 310

Community Policy