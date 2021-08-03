Hialeah State House Member's Proposed Law Would Make Criminals Out of Citizens Like Darnella Frazier
When 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn walked into the elevator lobby at the Royal Palms Hotel on Collins Avenue on July 26, more than a dozen Miami Beach Police officers were circling a young Black man who was handcuffed on the floor. Holding a white plastic bag in one hand and cell phone in the other, Vaughn attempted to record the scene unfolding roughly 15 feet away as two officers kicked and head-slammed the handcuffed man — until officers charged after him, too.www.miaminewtimes.com
