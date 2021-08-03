Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, WI

Subdivision of 350 homes proposed for Grafton

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plan Commission last week reviewed a concept plan for the development, named Stonewall Farms, planned for property north of Highway 60, on the east side of the village. A concept plan is a first step for developments to be considered, during which there is only discussion and review; the development will have to come back to the Plan Commission for action and recommendations on property being annexed into the village, rezoned, a preliminary plat and public hearing, after which some of those items would have to go forward to the Village Board for final approvals.

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grafton, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Grafton, WI
Grafton, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Subdivision#The Plan Commission#Stonewall Farms#The Village Board#Blue Stem Acquisition#Tadi#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy