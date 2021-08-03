Subdivision of 350 homes proposed for Grafton

The Plan Commission last week reviewed a concept plan for the development, named Stonewall Farms, planned for property north of Highway 60, on the east side of the village. A concept plan is a first step for developments to be considered, during which there is only discussion and review; the development will have to come back to the Plan Commission for action and recommendations on property being annexed into the village, rezoned, a preliminary plat and public hearing, after which some of those items would have to go forward to the Village Board for final approvals.