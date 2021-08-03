Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo didn’t take decision to reboot roster lightly...

Before saying anything else, let’s make one thing very clear: it is never easy to say goodbye. Max Scherzer and Trea Turner have meant everything to the Washington Nationals and the DC area over their respective times for the team. For Mike Rizzo to trade them so swiftly took a lot of fans for a loop. Mike Rizzo has never traded any player with the type of profile of Scherzer or Turner. Rizzo has never been a true seller at the Trade Deadline, let alone sell two of his best players. It certainly took a lot for him and ownership to do this, but the fact of the matter is that they did the right thing and deserve a lot of credit for these moves to improve the future of this franchise.