Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo didn’t take decision to reboot roster lightly...
At the end of a 19-9 month of June, the Washington Nationals were two games above .500, in second place, 2.0 games out of first in the NL East. They fought their way back into the race in the division after starting the season 21-29 in April/May, but then a number of injury issues set the club back in July, and with the Nats 8-17 on the month as the trade deadline approached, the front office in D.C. decided it was time for a change.www.federalbaseball.com
