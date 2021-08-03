Conference realignment: Texas president says Longhorns explored move to ACC, Big Ten
University of Texas president Jay Hartzell said Monday during a hearing on the future of college athletics in the state of Texas that the Longhorns considered all of their options before requesting admission into the SEC, including the exploration of a possible move to the ACC or Big Ten, per 247Sports national analyst Chris Hummer. Hartzell said the university never reached out to the ACC or Big Ten, but did consider a move internally.247sports.com
