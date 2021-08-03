National Grab Some Nuts Day: 6 Benefits Of Consuming The Powerhouses Of Nutrition

Taste is at the top of the list that drives what food Americans choose. Making the choice to eat healthy does not have to be a sentence to have a bland diet. Make healthy eating taste good to help you keep up with your healthy lifestyle. Enhance the flavor of your meat, poultry, and fish with high heat/lower fat techniques such as pan searing, grilling, and broiling. These will help to brown meat and enhance flavor. Try this even with your slow cooked roasts and you will see the difference in taste! Brush your vegetables with some herbs and heart healthy olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (450oF). Use different colors of peppers with different flavors to spice things up a bit. Even small amounts of hot pepper sauce can enhance recipes. Acidic ingredients like lemon and orange peel help to balance flavor. Don’t forget the low calorie condiments like wasabi, salsas and mustards to add a delicious pop to your recipes. When you use onions in your recipes, try caramelizing them in a small amount of oil to bring out their flavor. Remember that, most of the time, you can cut some sugar, salt, and/or fat from recipes without altering the flavor and quality. Don’t blindly follow recipes – make alterations to make them both delicious and nutritious.