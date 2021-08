There is no denying that Apple's MagSafe is a lot of fun; it does not matter if you are using it to charge your phone or just using it so you can attach some interesting accessories to your phone. The point is that if you are looking for something interesting, Apple has got you covered. However, it now seems like that Realme is also jumping the bandwagon and working on a similar technology called MagDart. While it would not call it original, neither the name nor the concept original is about time to have something similar on Android.