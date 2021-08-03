J. Rieger & Co. prepares to launch spirit that could be the 'face of the brand'

Capstone IT, an IT staffing services and IT solutions company, has grown rapidly, throughout Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and the larger Midwest, over the last few months to unlock further opportunities and better serve people through the power of technology in 2021. In a relatively short time, they have grown their team, fortified relationships areas across the country, and expanded their solutions to satisfy an urgent need for technologies that transform the business world. Since the beginning of the year, Capstone IT has added over 20 IT consultants to their team to focus on solving the immediate business problems of current customers. These technical experts have empowered Capstone IT to deepen their solutions expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes container deployment, and cloud migration services to enhance their offerings and help customers achieve better results faster. In addition to building up the capabilities of their solutions, Capstone IT has focused on growing its customer support team across their geographic regions. Established Capstone IT sales and recruiting team members have been building relationships with new customer companies across industries in Kansas City, Omaha, Salt Lake City, and the greater Midwest. Moreover, three new Account Managers and three Associate Recruiters have joined their ranks: • Abraham Alonso, Sr. Account Manager – Abraham has over two decades of experience enriching businesses throughout Salt Lake City with best-in-class services and solutions. He combines years of technical knowledge with a strong work ethic to generate success with proven strategies. • Amber Fuller, Associate Recruiter – Amber is an eager new recruiter with strong experience in customer service and customer-facing industries. She is skilled at learning what matters most to people she encounters and is driven to make a difference in their lives. • Avery Anderson, Associate Recruiter – Avery is experienced in building connections through her previous roles in talent acquisition. She is dedicated to helping people achieve their career goals, delivering fantastic results for our candidates and customers. • Brian Punteney, Account Manager – Brian brings several years of experience with business development in the healthcare staffing and insurance sectors to the Capstone IT team. He is a thoughtful and dedicated person who will be growing opportunities for our customers and enhancing their businesses. • Carrie Hough, Associate Recruiter – Carrie is a promising new recruiter who brings drive and dedication from over 23 years of management experience to the table. Her experience building relationships throughout the Omaha area and her ability to spot top talent in her former role will find an excellent home at Capstone IT. • Jenni Martin, Account Manager – Jenni has 20 years of sales strategy and business development experience in industries ranging from financial services to marketing and technology solutions. She is dedicated to solving customer challenges and leveraging the right people to get results. “In 2021, our goal has been to expand our capacity to deliver the right talent and solutions to our customers at the right time. Through the work of our people, we have demonstrated some early successes,” said Jim Richards, President of Capstone IT. “Thanks to our core values and our key differentiators – our Servant Partnership™, quality pledge, and heartfelt employee experience – we expect to help our customers, our consultants, and even our local communities achieve bigger things.” In addition to all of the business growth, Capstone IT is also updating their logo to a more modern, forward-looking design. “The change is a reflection of our mentality to always look for new ways to build upon our strengths and meet the future with open arms,” said Jim Richards.