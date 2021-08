Camp Quinebarge in New Hampshire is under fire after six days of brawls, vomiting, and raw meatballs. The camp dealt with a severe staff shortage due to the pandemic and general unrest among the children attending the camp. Things got so bad that only six days into their first two-week program, the camp requested parents pick up their campers. One camper was supposedly hit in the head by a brick. Others merely took note of the copious amount of brawls that went on. Then, of course, there was the raw meatball.