Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stephens Downgrades Balchem (BCPC) to Equal Weight

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Stephens analyst Mark Connelly downgraded Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) from Overweight to Equal Weight. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Balchem click here. For more ratings news on Balchem click here. Shares of Balchem closed at $134.89 yesterday.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcpc#Bcpc#Balchem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.68. 98,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 80,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.18.
StocksStreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Inogen, Inc (INGN) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan downgraded Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Barclays Downgrades UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to Equal Weight

UDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksBenzinga

Keybanc Downgrades SciPlay to Sector Weight

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Consolidated Edison (ED) to Underweight

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) from Sector Weight to Underweight with a price target of $66.00. The analyst comments "ED is a slow-growing utility that operates in mature jurisdictions (NYC/NYS) characterized by flat to negative population growth, unfriendly business climate and particular animosity toward utilities, and a long history of below average regulatory outcomes. The company is currently operating under a multiyear plan, limiting its ability to address COVID-related revenue shortfalls. After raising ~$700M in equity in 2021, ED will need ~$700M more to fund its 2021-2022 capex, creating persistent equity overhang. Given this makeup and limited upside potential or catalysts, we believe that ED presents an attractive source of funds on a relative basis. Even though the company is currently trading at a discount to peers, we believe that the valuation will remain pressured by the negative political backdrop in NY and impending equity raise."
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Greetings. Welcome to Balchem Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin. Carl Martin Bengtsson -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Thank you, Sherry. Good morning, everyone....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MPHYF...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Ardelyx, Inc (ARDX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton downgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $2.00 (from $11.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Ardelyx, Inc click here. For more ratings news on Ardelyx, Inc click here. Shares of Ardelyx, Inc closed at $2.01...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Envestnet (ENV) to Underperform

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $63.00 (from $95.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Envestnet click here. For more ratings news on Envestnet click here. Shares of Envestnet closed at $75.45 yesterday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Craig-Hallum Downgrades Misonix (MSON) to Hold

Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Nowak downgraded Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $28.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Misonix click here. For more ratings news on Misonix click here. Shares of Misonix closed at $23.84 yesterday.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) to Underperform

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey downgraded Rocket Cos Inc. (NYSE: RKT) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $12.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "A look at the consensus view on residential mortgage (the combined outlooks of Fannie, Freddie, and the MBA) suggests that over the next several years, we are heading into exactly the sort of market for which RKT's well designed direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform is not optimized: a dramatic fall off in refinance/cash-out refinance and slowing levels of purchase-related mortgages. Given current staffing and capital levels, the impacts from competitive pressures are not likely to subside while market volumes fall. We are lowering our estimates, lowering our price target from $14 to $12, and lowering our rating from NEUTRAL to UNDERPERFORM"
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephens Lowers Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Equal Weight

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $115.00 (from $130.00). The analyst comments "e are downgrading shares of PTON from OUTPERFORM to NEUTRAL and lowering our price target from $130 to $115. PTON is now embarking on the next leg of its growth story, one that in a post-pandemic era will require the company to generate its own momentum through savvy marketing and compelling new products, as consumers will not only have the full complement of in-person workout options again available to them, but also an unprecedented and ever-growing list of digital/at-home choices. During this transition, we think a NEUTRAL rating makes sense until (1) we have better visibility on where underlying demand growth will shake out in the post-pandemic environment and (2) we have better visibility on what investors will be willing to pay for this growth."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Neurocrine Bio. (NBIX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni downgraded Neurocrine Bio. (NASDAQ: NBIX) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $108.00 (from $122.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Neurocrine Bio. click here. For more ratings news on Neurocrine Bio. click here. Shares of Neurocrine Bio. closed at...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Trim Losses Late

Health care stocks trimmed earlier losses ahead of Thursday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index still down 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.3%. In company news, STAAR Surgical (STAA) jumped more than 20% after the eye implants...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Equal Weight

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.
StocksStreetInsider.com

MEDNAX (MD) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.41, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $473 million versus the consensus estimate of $448.94 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MEDNAX (MD) click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy