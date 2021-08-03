20 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy James Hetfield
We all know Hetfield went on to make a name for himself with Metallica, but here are 20 things you might not know about the rocker.www.iheart.com
We all know Hetfield went on to make a name for himself with Metallica, but here are 20 things you might not know about the rocker.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 0