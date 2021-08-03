Maltz reflects on 'Passion for Broadcasting' in new book

COVID-19, which media magnate Milton Maltz calls a “nightmare disease,” robbed us of loved ones, of work, of calm, even of hope. But it gave us time, too, time the renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist took to produce “A Passion for Broadcasting,” a memoir spanning his career as a child radio actor in Chicago, creation of the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and the $32-million renovation and expansion of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre near Palm Beach, Fla., which is set to open in January. Maltz knows how to keep busy. He and his wife, Tamar (aka Joey, actually Thelma – read the book) would have him no other way.