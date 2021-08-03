Sonesta is Offering Up to 8,000 Bonus Points per Stay
If you are not particularly familiar with Sonesta hotels, I don’t blame you – I’m not either… But Sonesta’s portfolio of hotels is growing rapidly, mostly due to the “re-flagging” of former IHG and Marriott hotels who struggled during the COVID lockdowns. And with the major hotel chains seeming to focus more on cost-cutting than their “loyalty programs”, there might be a few readers open to considering something new.insideflyer.com
Comments / 0