Appalachian Community Health Days to push COVID-19 vaccine in 32 counties
HAZARD, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — The University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health (UK CERH), Kentucky Homeplace, USA Drone Port and a network of community partners are joining forces to intensify efforts at the local level to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in a 32-county region of Appalachia Kentucky and neighboring counties in West Virginia, with $3.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.www.wtvq.com
Comments / 0