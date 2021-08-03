Cancel
The “Loki” Idea That Went Too Far

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with being the top rated of the three 2021 MCU series to date according to Nielsen, the Disney+ and Marvel Studios show “Loki” scored rave reviews for its outright oddness at times. From Alligator Loki to Variant Loki fights to robots being used to impersonate reptilian aliens – there’s...

