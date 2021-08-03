Master the Sours

Nine perfected recipes for the Daiquiri, Corpse Reviver, Whiskey Sour and more. “If you can’t make an omelet, you don’t know how to cook,” says Joaquín Simó, bartender and owner of Pouring Ribbons in New York. “Same thing with a Daiquiri.” Ask any bartender what drink they order at a cocktail bar when they want to test a bartender’s skill—nine times out of 10 the answer will be the Daiquiri. It’s a drink whose balance is precarious. You must know the tartness of your lime juice that day, choose your rum (or rhum) wisely, and calibrate your sweetener to work in tandem with the spirit’s perceived sweetness and profile. Will it be dry sugar or syrup? Cane, demerara, turbinado? What is the ratio of that syrup? What ice will you choose to shake with, and how much? Will you fine-strain, or intentionally allow the spent shards of ice to collect on the surface of the drink?