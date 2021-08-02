Tracy M. Berndt, 55, Zimmerman

July 24, 1966 - July 29, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Faith Community Lutheran Church LC-MS, 12566 255th Ave., Zimmerman, MN, for Tracy M. Berndt, age 55 of Zimmerman, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, August 2 at the church in Zimmerman and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery.