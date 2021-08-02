Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zimmerman, MN

Tracy M. Berndt, 55, Zimmerman

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 24, 1966 - July 29, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Faith Community Lutheran Church LC-MS, 12566 255th Ave., Zimmerman, MN, for Tracy M. Berndt, age 55 of Zimmerman, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, August 2 at the church in Zimmerman and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery.

wjon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hill City, MN
City
Tracy, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Palisade, MN
City
Isanti, MN
City
Blaine, MN
City
Elk River, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#Hill City High School#The Hilltop Chapel#Smile Brands Dental#State College#Steph Rrb Terebayza#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy