Sauk Rapids, MN

James “Jim” J. Dobos, 88, Sauk Rapids

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Dobos, age 88, who passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service Monday, August 9 also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass will be live streamed on Monday and can be accessed at www.williamsdingmann.com.

wjon.com

