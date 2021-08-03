Cancel
Atlanta, GA

VERIFY: Is it safe to get a third COVID-19 vaccine before it's FDA approved?

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Researchers are studying to see if booster shots are necessary, as COVID-19 cases go up in Georgia and across the country. Meanwhile, some people are reportedly trying to get a third dose before it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Our 11Alive Verify team asked the experts.

Posted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Posted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public HealthVoice of America

US Issues New Warning for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is adding a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine because of a link to a rare neurological condition. The federal oversight agency issued a statement Monday saying it had received preliminary reports of 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving the single-shot vaccine. According to the FDA, Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and occasional paralysis. Between 3,000 and 6,000 people are diagnosed each year with the condition in the United States.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

Dieting and exercising isn't always easy or fun, but it's a more promising solution than turning to whatever's in that bottle of mystery supplements promising rapid weight loss. In some cases, it's not just disappointment you'll get when you pop that supposed miracle weight loss pill, either: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of two supplements from one company due to the serious health risk they may present, and they're warning anyone who purchased the pills not to take them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these supplements now.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Posted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Posted by
Daily Mail

San Francisco says Johnson & Johnson recipients can get extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines as CDC reveals officials are tracking unauthorized booster shots

Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco will be able to request a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid vaccine. The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital made the announcement on Tuesday. The SFDPH said that it decided...

