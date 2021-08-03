Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chilean interest rates seen heading upwards along with inflation - Cenbank poll

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SANTIAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s interest rate will be lifted to 1% this month from 0.75% at present and hit 1.25% by October and 2.25% in 12 months, traders said in a central bank poll published on Tuesday, as the monetary authority seeks to gradually withdraw the stimulus in place since the start of the pandemic.

The traders saw inflation hitting 0.30% in July, compared with 0.1% in August, and 3.4% within 12 months, squarely inside the bank’s 2% - 4% range. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

INSTANT VIEW -India cenbank keeps rates on hold as expected

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary about liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move. The RBI held the repo rate INREPO=ECI, its key lending...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were almost flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows to support the economy's recovery from a devastating second COVID-19 wave. At 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.05% at...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Expert View: India cenbank keeps rates on hold as expected

(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary about liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move. The RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Crown firmer after rate hike, leu edges down ahead of c.bank meet

BUCHAREST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to its highest level since late June on Friday, following an interest rate hike the previous day, while the Romanian leu was a touch weaker ahead of a central bank meeting. The Czech central bank on Thursday raised its main interest rate by a quarter point and predicted further hikes in coming months as it sees inflation rising more sharply than previously forecast. "Despite some dovish-sounding or mixed headlines, we perceive the new forecast and its presentation as hawkish," Komercni Banka said in a morning note. "The forecast implies rapid tightening in 2021 and approximately two more hikes in 2022." By 0820 GMT, the crown was up 0.1% against the euro at 25.3700, its strongest level since June 24 and the bank's last policy meeting. However, Erste/Ceska Sporitelna analysts warned the crown's strength was dampened by concerns over the pandemic. "When the pandemic passes, the crown's strengthening could cause bigger monetary conditions tightening than what would be optimal," they said in a note. Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was up 0.3% on the day. Both the crown and forint were outperforming regional peers, up 3.4% and 2.8% overall this year, respectively, as Czech and Hungarian policymakers were the first in the European Union to tighten interest rates since the pandemic hit. The Polish zloty was down 0.1% on the day on Friday. The Romanian leu was also 0.1% weaker versus the euro at 4.9147 ahead of a central bank meeting, where policymakers are expected to hold rates at 1.25%. In July, Governor Mugur Isarescu said Romania's central bank did not plan to hike its benchmark interest rate at its August meeting but was assessing a timeline for a return to policy normalisation. "Today's meeting is more of a non-event, but it remains to be seen what signals come after," said a trader with a foreign bank in Bucharest. "If they differ from market expectations, they might have an impact on the currency." Shares of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL jumped 1.6% on Friday, as the stock outperformed the wider Budapest market after it posted better than expected Q2 earnings. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1059 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 Czech.
Businesssanantoniopost.com

RBI keeps interest rates untouched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept repo rate unchanged for seventh time straight and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility. The announcement came after a three-day...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip after central bank decision; Reliance drops

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while Reliance Industries fell after India’s top court ruled that an arbitration order stopping Future Retail’s sale of assets to the conglomerate was valid. At 0535 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia forex reserves at $137.3 bln at end-July -c.bank

JAKARTA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves increased by some $200 million in July to $137.3 billion, equivalent to 8.9 months of imports, boosted by the government’s global bond issuance, the central bank said on Friday. The rupiah, which was relatively stable in July, has strengthened nearly 1%...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher after central bank keeps rates steady

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up slightly after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation. At 0448 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex both gained 0.2% at 16,333 and...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Inflation: compound interest’s evil twin

MoneyWeek will turn 21 in early November. It has been a busy couple of decades. We’ve been through the dotcom bubble, two commodities supercycles, the housing bubble, a once-in-a-century financial crisis, and a once-in-a-century pandemic. We have, in short, been round the block more than a London traffic warden. But...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

POLL-China's export, import growth seen moderating in July

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China’s robust export growth likely moderated in July amid an acceleration in COVID-19 cases globally and continuing severe pressure on global supply chains, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Although there are signs China’s strong industrial recovery in the first half of the year may...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bond yields rise after U.S. jobs surprise

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s bond yields rose on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July, but the rise lagged U.S. Treasuries, pushing the yield gap between the countries’ 10-year bonds to their widest since June. The data, which showed non-farm payrolls increased by 943,000, more than the 870,000...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Firm dollar pushes gold below $1,800 ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Gold on track for worst weekly decline since mid-June. * U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged down Friday, lingering near the key psychological level of $1,800 an ounce, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors eyed a U.S. jobs report for cues on the Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy