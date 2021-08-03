Cancel
Labor Issues

Today's Labor Quote: Tonia White

 4 days ago

“We’ve been fighting for so long to be heard. I’m proud of what we won. By striking we showed MV Transportation and this whole region that we were serious.”. Tonia White is an MV Call Center worker and shop leader for the union there.

EconomyCourier-Times

Eye on the Pie: Labor’s ongoing loss

This week, we break new ground. The conclusion of this column will precede the data supporting it. But don’t consider this a permanent feature. We’ll return to slugging through the data soon enough. Indiana workers, like their brothers and sisters nationwide, find their compensation declining as a share of GDP...
Public Safetyuavexpertnews.com

Drone Striking World Trade Center Is A Wake-Up Call

The New York Post reports that a small drone has slammed into a building in the World Trade Center complex. No terrorist threat is suspected, but the incident should be a wake-up call to the potential threat posed by such drones. The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.
Maryland StateWashington Post

Laboring to get answers on Maryland’s unemployment woes

Peter Franchot, a Democrat, is the Maryland comptroller. In my three decades of public service, I thought I’d heard it all. But the answers — or more accurately, lack of answers — from the Maryland Labor Department at the most recent meeting of my Workgroup on Pandemic Spending was inexcusable and a disgrace to the tens of thousands of Marylanders who have run into a tsunami of problems with the state’s unemployment system during the past 16 months.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
Labor IssuesPosted by
dot.LA

'It's So Prevalent': A Labor Rep on Gaming's Culture of Harassment and Discrimination

When labor organizer Emma Kinema saw a tweet pop up on her feed saying that California is suing Activision Blizzard for workplace harassment, she said she felt heartened. To her recollection, it's the first time such a large state agency has targeted a big player in gaming to try to fix a toxic culture problem that has plagued the industry for years. But it wasn't surprising to Kinema. For over five years, she's been working with the Communications Workers of America to organize gaming workers and calls this type of discriminatory culture "pervasive."
Michigan Statedclabor.org

​Labor Legend Trumka Passes Away

The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today when AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka unexpectedly passed away. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement,” said AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner. “He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”
Kidsabccolumbia.com

Delta variant continues to sweep the country as COVID-19 cases in children rise

ABC NEWS– The urgency in the battle against the Delta fueled summer surge intensifying as coronavirus cases in children skyrocket. New York City will soon become the first in the country to require vaccination proof to do certain indoor activities. President Biden is urging other businesses to take notice. ABC’s...
Religionjerseycatholic.org

Black priest: White nationalism the greatest threat to peace today

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The Black priest who is Pax Christi USA’s “Teacher of Peace” award recipient for 2021 said white nationalism is “the greatest threat to peace in our time, both nationally and even internationally.”. “White nationalism is the existential, visceral conviction that this country — its public spaces, its...
SocietyWarren Times Observer

A quiet fear in nation

Have you noticed that there are very few letters to “Reader’s Speak” lately? Why is that? Is it because everyone is OK with the rising prices on gasoline, groceries, clothes, and natural gas? Are they just so giddy over the prospect of Critical Race Theory in our schools, cancel culture, and open borders that they do not feel the need to question policies? Or, is it because some are experiencing “buyers remorse” and can’t admit their vote was a mistake? It is likely none of the above.
Labor Issuesdclabor.org

TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

WPFW-FM 89.3 FM; click here to hear today's report. Union City Radio: Your Rights at Work: Thu, August 5, 1pm – 2pm. Featuring the latest episode of San Francisco Mime Troupe's Tales of the Resistance radio drama!. NoVA Labor Arts Union Caucus: Thu, August 5, 3pm – 4pm. NOTE: moved...

