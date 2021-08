Saquon Barkley was a consensus top-three draft pick in 2020 Fantasy Football drafts, and also the biggest source of heartbreak when the New York Giants running back tore his ACL in Week 2. The fact that Barkley will start training camp on the PUP list adds to a murkier outlook for 2021. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney added to the mix, things should get easier for Barkley should he bounce back health wise, but at least for now, his health remains a question mark. This makes Barkley one of the bigger boom or bust picks for 2021.