Indianapolis, IN

32 Days to Purdue Football: Elijah Ball

By Travis Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we feature a player looking to make an impact after not seeing the field last year. Indianapolis, IN (Ben Davis HS) Ball has seen his career stall a bit after a promising beginning. He redshirted in 2018, but we were still able to get a peek at his abilities because he played in two games and had a tackle. The 2019 season saw him make eight appearances, but he did not accumulate any statistics. Last year was unfortunately a step back, as he did not play at all. Of course, there are a myriad of reasons for that and much of last year feels wasted.

