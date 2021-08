Discover Runway Dreams, Kim Dawson Agency model Carlotta Lennox will be teaching workshops to lead students through the world of modeling. Students who join the workshop to learn about healthy lifestyle choices, bringing confidence into audition rooms, and how to pose and walk like a professional model. This is an amazing opportunity for students to learn about a viable career pathway in the arts, and have exposure to industry professionals with the potential to meet agents from Kim Dawson Agency and Campbell Agency at the end of classes. Class is FREE and open to students 9 & up!