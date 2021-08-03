Why go all the way to Europe when this Airbnb castle in upstate New York lets you live like a royal

Fulfill your curiosity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway. The tiny house craze has picked up momentum throughout the last decade or so. As some people begin to reprioritize some things in their life, many find that by downsizing and getting rid of some of the things they don't really need they're finding that living in a smaller home is often better for them. Plus there is less maintenance, less cleaning and less things just accumulating. But the lifestyle is not for everyone, you'll need to be a minimalist or a highly organized person! So if you've been thinking about downsizing and living in a tiny house, you might want to give one of these East Texas tiny houses a test spin to see if you could do it.