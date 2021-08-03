Cancel
Why go all the way to Europe when this Airbnb castle in upstate New York lets you live like a royal

By Neha Tandon Sharma
Cover picture for the articleEveryone wants to live in a castle at least once in their life. Airbnb understands that and offers a fairytale-like getaway, not in the meandering hills of Europe but upstate New York. Covid-19 restrictions and travel bans are no concern as your medieval village-style charm in the form of the Castle Cottage is accessible in Bolton Landing, New York. This mini-castle is an excellent spot to head to with friends and family and even a superb proposal location. Poised on a graceful mountaintop, the castle is surrounded by glorious vistas of Lake George & the Adirondack Mountains. Let’s take a dekko at the castle that will make your dreams come true:

